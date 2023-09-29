NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

