NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 18.6 %

NEP stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 281.5% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

