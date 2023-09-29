NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

