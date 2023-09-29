Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $510.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.23.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

