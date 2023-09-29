Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $303.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

