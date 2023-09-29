Nutanix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,532 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,799 call options.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

