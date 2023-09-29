PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $142.27 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

