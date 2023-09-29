Paychex’s (PAYX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.