Paychex’s (PAYX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
