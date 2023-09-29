PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 686,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 306,251 shares.The stock last traded at $35.22 and had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PROS Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $41,686.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $289,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PROS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 166,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

