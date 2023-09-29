Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $260.89 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

