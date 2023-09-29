Quilter Plc Purchases 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quilter Plc increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,870,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 127,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.9% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.