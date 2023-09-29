Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 426.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Regional Management worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 190,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regional Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 35,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $964,003.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM opened at $27.76 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $38.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

