Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.90 $59.97 billion $4.72 28.03 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.94 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alphabet and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $143.89, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Summary

Alphabet beats MicroCloud Hologram on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

