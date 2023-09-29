Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $87.13 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $478.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

