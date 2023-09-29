S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $231.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.13. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

