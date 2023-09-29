Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $303.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

