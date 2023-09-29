Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $430.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

