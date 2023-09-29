Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
