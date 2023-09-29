SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 8,383.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 662,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $195.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

