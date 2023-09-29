Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

