Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $28.90 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

