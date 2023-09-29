Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $273.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $201.39 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

