Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Veritiv worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

