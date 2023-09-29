Summit Global Investments Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,392 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

