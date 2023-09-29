Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cactus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHD opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

