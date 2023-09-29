Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

