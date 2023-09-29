Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREFree Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.