TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.
Shares of SNX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.
In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
