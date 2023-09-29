Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

