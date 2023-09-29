TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.