TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,838 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

