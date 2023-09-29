TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

