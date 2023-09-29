TFB Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
