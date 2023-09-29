The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %
PG opened at $146.33 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
