The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $256.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

