Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.43

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 815222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $67,824,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

