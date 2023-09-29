TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

