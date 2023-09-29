UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $165.01 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNF

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.