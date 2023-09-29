United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.39%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.88-$0.38 EPS.

UNFI stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

