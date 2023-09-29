United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.88-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.03 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.