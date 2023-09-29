United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,377,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.