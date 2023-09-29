United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.54. The company has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

