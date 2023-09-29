United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.3 %
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
