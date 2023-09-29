Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.35.

U opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,905. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

