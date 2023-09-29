Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

