Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.09.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.04, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

