Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,969 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

