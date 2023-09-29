W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.66 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

