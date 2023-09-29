Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

