Welch Group LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $142.27 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

