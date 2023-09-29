Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $231.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

